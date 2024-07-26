Back to top

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $570.24 million, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +35.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada: $26.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $103.90 million versus $90.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $340.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $368 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.8%.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $99.50 million compared to the $89.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

