Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The Bancorp (TBBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, The Bancorp (TBBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $124.52 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was -2.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 41% compared to the 38.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 5% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.79 billion versus $7.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $30.72 million compared to the $30.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $93.80 million compared to the $97.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Bancorp here>>>

Shares of The Bancorp have returned +38.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise