MidWestOne (MOFG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) reported $57.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +26.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -4.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MidWestOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.3% compared to the 71.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $21.55 million versus $10.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $36.35 million versus $35.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of MidWestOne have returned +29.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

