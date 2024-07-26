Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Principal Financial (PFG) Q2 Earnings

Principal Financial (
PFG Quick Quote PFG - Free Report) reported $4.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87, the EPS surprise was -12.83%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Principal Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Principal Financial have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period: $513.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $509.35 billion.
- Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal International - AUM, end of period: $171.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $181.63 billion.
- Revenue- Net investment income: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Fees and other revenues: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
- Revenue- Premiums and other considerations: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income: $44.80 million compared to the $44.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total: $858.30 million versus $859.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues: $106.70 million versus $127.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations: $120.30 million versus $127.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income: $102.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $102.76 million.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Total: $329.10 million versus $357.70 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Premiums and other considerations: $925.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $934.01 million.
