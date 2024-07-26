Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.71 million, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was -72.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.4%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.13 billion compared to the $7.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential mortgage banking revenue: $0.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.79 million.
  • Wealth management revenue: $6.80 million versus $6.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income: $55.22 million versus $56.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $17.66 million compared to the $18.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.12 million compared to the $3.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interchange revenue: $3.56 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Midland States Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

