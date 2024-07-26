Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FVCBankcorp (FVCB - Free Report) reported $14.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FVCBankcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 61.9% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $0.87 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $13.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.37 million.
Shares of FVCBankcorp have returned +20.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

