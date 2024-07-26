Back to top

TFI International (TFII) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.26 billion, up 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of -1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TFI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 88.7% versus 90.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload: 86.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.1%.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 89.4% compared to the 90% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Canadian LTL - Tonnage: 645 KTons compared to the 651.41 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.
  • U.S. LTL - Tonnage: 891 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 865.1 KTons.
  • Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio: 75.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 75%.
  • Revenue before fuel surcharge: $1.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.6%.
  • Fuel surcharge: $303.43 million compared to the $284.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Logistics: $442.39 million versus $469.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.
  • Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload: $794.16 million versus $790.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$13.12 million compared to the -$12.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Truckload: $737.69 million compared to the $858.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +79.6% year over year.
Shares of TFI International have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

