Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) reported $296.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +29.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross: $14.22 billion versus $15.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $109.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.39 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $105.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.43 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $103.65 million versus $104.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $193.31 million compared to the $175.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $104.22 million compared to the $105.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage loan origination fees: $34.40 million versus $31.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $67.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.90 million.
  • Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions: $32.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.65 million.
  • Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $58.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.79 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hilltop Holdings here>>>

Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise