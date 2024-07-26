Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rollins (ROL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported $891.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $890.72 million, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commercial: $287.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $186.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $186.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenues- Residential: $408.41 million compared to the $409.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise: $4.45 million compared to the $4.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $5.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rollins here>>>

Shares of Rollins have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise