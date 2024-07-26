Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Heritage Commerce (HTBK - Free Report) reported $41.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.7%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heritage Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.6% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing - Loan: $6.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $4.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.46 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing - Assets: $6.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $39.46 million compared to the $41.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $2.28 million versus $2.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of SBA loans: $0.08 million versus $0.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $39.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.11 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heritage Commerce here>>>

Shares of Heritage Commerce have returned +25.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise