See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Causeway Global Value Inv (CGVVX) - free report >>
COLUMBIA SM CAP VALUE I INSTL (CSCZX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Causeway Global Value Inv (CGVVX) - free report >>
COLUMBIA SM CAP VALUE I INSTL (CSCZX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Causeway Global Value Investor (CGVVX - Free Report) has a 1.1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. CGVVX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.25% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Columbia Small Cap Value I Class Z (CSCZX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. CSCZX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. CSCZX, with annual returns of 10.6% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund I (FANIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.53%. Five year annual return: 13.54%. FANIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.