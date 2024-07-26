Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend & Premier IR (GVIRX - Free Report) . GVIRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.77%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.01%.

Principal Mid Cap R3 (PMBMX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PMBMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.62%, expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 0.58%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T.Rowe Price Integrated Glb Eq (TQGEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TQGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. TQGEX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 11.27% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


