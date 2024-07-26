We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 92.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, down 40.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 17% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Albemarle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' will reach $822.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -53.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Ketjen' to come in at $259.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Specialties' should come in at $309.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>
Albemarle shares have witnessed a change of -5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>