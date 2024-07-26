Back to top

Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +5.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Logitech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Gaming: $309.48 million versus $293.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos: $215.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $189.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
  • Net Sales- Pointing Devices: $189.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $181.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $30.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.94 million.
  • Net Sales- Webcams: $72.90 million versus $76.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Tablet Accessories: $78.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Net Sales- Headsets: $44.24 million versus $38.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Video Collaboration: $147.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
Shares of Logitech have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

