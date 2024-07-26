Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aon (AON) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aon (AON - Free Report) reported $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.09, the EPS surprise was -5.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 9% versus 3.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% versus 6% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% compared to the 4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 7% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $2.02 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $635 million versus $643.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $463 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $428.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$15 million versus -$3.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $662 million compared to the $629.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aon here>>>

Shares of Aon have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aon plc (AON) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise