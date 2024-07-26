We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings
Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) reported $572.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.28 million, representing a surprise of -8.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units: 12,184 thousand versus 13,728.19 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors: 7,535 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,605.58 thousand.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors: 4,649 thousand versus 5,122.61 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors: 2,346 thousand compared to the 2,655.78 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units: 8,133 thousand compared to the 9,193.09 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units: 4,051 thousand compared to the 4,535.11 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors: 5,189 thousand compared to the 5,949.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors: 2,944 thousand compared to the 3,243.28 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors: 1,705 thousand compared to the 1,879.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Other: $13.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.7%.
- Revenue- Automotive Products: $559.30 million versus $621.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
Shares of Gentex have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.