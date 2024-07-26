Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.82 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.62 million, representing a surprise of -2.31%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carter Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 81.6% compared to the 78.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $5.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.07 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carter Bankshares here>>>

Shares of Carter Bankshares have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise