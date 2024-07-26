Back to top

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported revenue of $107.03 million, up 24.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.75 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $109.7 billion compared to the $110.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - U.S. Equity: $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $220.83 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Fixed Income: $236 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $236.45 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Commodity & Currency: -$1.50 billion versus -$1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - International Developed Market Equity: $1.25 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity: $57 million versus $56.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Leveraged & Inverse: -$18 million versus -$18.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Alternatives: $15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.65 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Cryptocurrency: $75 million versus $75.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • U.S. Equity - End of period assets: $31.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.83 billion.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $8.10 million compared to the $4.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +117.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $98.94 million compared to the $99.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

