Back to top

Image: Bigstock

First Hawaiian (FHB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported revenue of $204.62 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.94 million, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.2% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $21.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.40 billion.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $18.01 million compared to the $20.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $18.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.45 million.
  • Net charge-offs: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $51.77 million versus $50.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $152.85 million compared to the $152.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other service charges and fees: $11.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.75 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $154.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $153.43 million.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $3.36 million versus $3.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $4.29 million versus $2.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Hawaiian here>>>

Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +22.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise