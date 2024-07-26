Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Charter (CHTR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Charter Communications (
CHTR Quick Quote CHTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.69 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.49, compared to $8.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.55.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses: -149 thousand compared to the -252.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Video - SMB - Net Additions/Losses: -12 thousand compared to the -5.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Voice - Total Net Additions/Losses: -280 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -255.22 thousand. Total Voice Customers: 7,446 thousand compared to the 7,470.44 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Advertising sales: $397 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Revenues- Residential- Voice: $350 million versus $361.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $737 million compared to the $717.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year. Revenues- Other: $706 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $703.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Revenues- Residential- Internet: $5.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Revenues- Residential- Video: $3.87 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change. Revenues- Commercial- Enterprise: $721 million versus $714.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>
Shares of Charter have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Charter (CHTR) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2024, Charter Communications (CHTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.69 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.49, compared to $8.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.55.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>
- Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses: -149 thousand compared to the -252.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Video - SMB - Net Additions/Losses: -12 thousand compared to the -5.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Voice - Total Net Additions/Losses: -280 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -255.22 thousand.
- Total Voice Customers: 7,446 thousand compared to the 7,470.44 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Advertising sales: $397 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
- Revenues- Residential- Voice: $350 million versus $361.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
- Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $737 million compared to the $717.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Other: $706 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $703.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
- Revenues- Residential- Internet: $5.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
- Revenues- Residential- Video: $3.87 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
- Revenues- Commercial- Enterprise: $721 million versus $714.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
Shares of Charter have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.