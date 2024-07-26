Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Colgate-Palmolive (
CL Quick Quote CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.06 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $720 million compared to the $709.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $682 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $649.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.94 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Corporate: -$201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$168.56 million. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $211.17 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.06 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $720 million compared to the $709.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $682 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $649.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
- Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.94 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
- Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating profit- Corporate: -$201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$168.56 million.
- Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $211.17 million.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.