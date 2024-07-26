Back to top

Franklin Resources (BEN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.12 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,646.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,672.46 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Fixed income: $564.5 billion compared to the $577.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - Equity: $595 billion versus $594.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Alternative: $254.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $258.25 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset: $168.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $174.52 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Cash Management: $64.5 billion compared to the $67.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Net Flows: $-0.2 billion versus $0.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EOP Net Flows - Fixed Income: $-4.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-2.3 billion.
  • Operating Revenues- Investment management fees: $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $12.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees: $61.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.3%.
  • Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees: $358.30 million versus $343.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
Shares of Franklin Resources have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

