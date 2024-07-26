Group 1 (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Decline Y/Y

Group 1 Automotive ( GPI Quick Quote GPI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.43 but falling 16.4% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $4.70 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion. However, the top line rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.56 billion. Quarter Highlights
New vehicle retail sales increased 5.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.36 billion and exceeded our projection of $2.27 billion on the back of higher-than-expected volumes. Total retail new vehicles sold were 47,661 units, increasing 6.5% year over year and surpassing our forecast of 44,953 units. Average selling price per unit was $49,996, down 1% year over year. The gross profit from the new vehicle retail unit totaled $170 million, decreasing 15.6% year over year.
Used-vehicle retail sales rose 0.2% from the year-ago period to $1.45 billion but missed our forecast of $1.47 billion. Total retail used vehicles sold were 49,260 units, up 5.3% year over year, exceeding our expectation of 47,621 units. The average selling price per unit came in at $29,501, down 4.9% year over year. The gross profit from the unit was $80.7 million, rising 2.4% year over year. Used-vehicle wholesale sales fell 7.3% year over year to $104.3 million and missed our expectation of $144.2 million. The unit recorded a gross loss of $1.1 million against the gross profit of $0.9 million in the year-ago period. In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 2.2% from the year-ago quarter to $574.5 million and gross profit increased 4.2% year over year to $316.8 million. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business came in at $200.1 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago period’s level. Segments in Detail
In the reported quarter, revenues from the U.S. business segment climbed 3.2% year over year to $3.92 billion but missed our forecast of $3.93 billion, largely on solid sales of new vehicles. The segment’s gross profit declined 0.3% to $667.7 million and fell short of our prediction of $673.7 million. During the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 39,273, 38,611 and 8,964, respectively.
In the second quarter, revenues rose 2.1% year over year to $775.2 million for the U.K. business segment, lagging our estimate of $799.9 million due to robust sales of new vehicles. Gross profit was $98.8 million, which declined 6.6% from the year-ago quarter and missed our projection of $99.5 million. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 8,388, 10,649 and 2,855, respectively. Financial Position
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 3.6% year over year to $497.2 million. Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $64.4 million as of Jun 30, 2024, up from $57.2 million as of 2023-end. Total debt was $2.45 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, up from $2.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
During the quarter under discussion, GPI repurchased 149,570 shares at an average price of $307.82 per common share for a total of $46 million. The company currently has $204.6 million remaining on its authorized stock buyback program. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GPI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Suzuki Motor Corporation ( SZKMY Quick Quote SZKMY - Free Report) , BYD Company Limited ( BYDDY Quick Quote BYDDY - Free Report) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ( HMC Quick Quote HMC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The consensus estimate for SZKMY’s 2025 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.09%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 38 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 21.11% and 9.93%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 19 cents and 29 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 0.73%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 5 cents and 4 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.
Image: Bigstock
Group 1 (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Decline Y/Y
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.43 but falling 16.4% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $4.70 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion. However, the top line rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.56 billion.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Quarter Highlights
New vehicle retail sales increased 5.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.36 billion and exceeded our projection of $2.27 billion on the back of higher-than-expected volumes. Total retail new vehicles sold were 47,661 units, increasing 6.5% year over year and surpassing our forecast of 44,953 units. Average selling price per unit was $49,996, down 1% year over year. The gross profit from the new vehicle retail unit totaled $170 million, decreasing 15.6% year over year.
Used-vehicle retail sales rose 0.2% from the year-ago period to $1.45 billion but missed our forecast of $1.47 billion. Total retail used vehicles sold were 49,260 units, up 5.3% year over year, exceeding our expectation of 47,621 units. The average selling price per unit came in at $29,501, down 4.9% year over year. The gross profit from the unit was $80.7 million, rising 2.4% year over year.
Used-vehicle wholesale sales fell 7.3% year over year to $104.3 million and missed our expectation of $144.2 million. The unit recorded a gross loss of $1.1 million against the gross profit of $0.9 million in the year-ago period. In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 2.2% from the year-ago quarter to $574.5 million and gross profit increased 4.2% year over year to $316.8 million. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business came in at $200.1 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago period’s level.
Segments in Detail
In the reported quarter, revenues from the U.S. business segment climbed 3.2% year over year to $3.92 billion but missed our forecast of $3.93 billion, largely on solid sales of new vehicles. The segment’s gross profit declined 0.3% to $667.7 million and fell short of our prediction of $673.7 million. During the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 39,273, 38,611 and 8,964, respectively.
In the second quarter, revenues rose 2.1% year over year to $775.2 million for the U.K. business segment, lagging our estimate of $799.9 million due to robust sales of new vehicles. Gross profit was $98.8 million, which declined 6.6% from the year-ago quarter and missed our projection of $99.5 million. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 8,388, 10,649 and 2,855, respectively.
Financial Position
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 3.6% year over year to $497.2 million. Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $64.4 million as of Jun 30, 2024, up from $57.2 million as of 2023-end. Total debt was $2.45 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, up from $2.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
During the quarter under discussion, GPI repurchased 149,570 shares at an average price of $307.82 per common share for a total of $46 million. The company currently has $204.6 million remaining on its authorized stock buyback program.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GPI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY - Free Report) , BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus estimate for SZKMY’s 2025 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.09%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 38 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 21.11% and 9.93%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 19 cents and 29 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 0.73%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 5 cents and 4 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.