Mohawk's (MHK) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Net Sales Miss

Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK Quick Quote MHK - Free Report) reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2024 (ended Jun 29). Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. It reported an earnings beat in each of the trailing six quarters. On the other hand, net sales declined on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark. The softness in the top line was driven by the ongoing inflationary conditions and market uncertainties that consumers are facing globally. These factors induced uncertainty among consumers regarding discretionary spending, thus affecting the sales volume. Also, the company’s flooring remodeling is trapped under the pressures of elevated mortgage rates, higher home prices and the locked-in effect on homeowners. Although its commercial channel is faring well, MHK remains concerned about its residential purchases across its geographies, given the aforementioned headwinds. That said, the bottom line gained due to the company’s effective implementation of its productivity initiatives and restructuring actions as well as lower energy and material costs, partially offset by the market pressure on pricing, mix and foreign exchange headwinds. Given the current market backdrop, the company is primarily focusing on controllable factors including sales initiatives, cost containment and restructuring actions to continue its growth streak. Through operational efficiencies and strategic restructuring actions, the company aims to generate annualized savings of $100 million, of which $20-$25 million will be recognized in 2024. Shares of this leading global flooring manufacturer gained 11.5% in the after-hours trading session on Jul 25. Inside the Numbers
Mohawk reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.00, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 by 8.7%. The metric also increased 8.7% year over year.
Net sales of $2.8 billion missed the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion by 1.5% and decreased 5.1% from the year-ago figure of $2.95 billion. On an adjusted basis, net sales were down 4.5% year over year.
Adjusted gross margin was up 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 27.1%. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percent of net sales, rose 30 bps to 17.9% from the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margin also expanded 90 bps to 9.2% from 8.3% a year ago. Segment Details Global Ceramic: Sales in the segment totaled $1.115 billion, down 3.4% year over year and 2.9% on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net sales were $1.121 billion. Adjusted operating income decreased to $94.8 million from $99.1 million a year ago. The segment’s adjusted operating margin declined to 8.5% from 8.6% a year ago. Flooring North America: Net sales at the segment amounted to $958.5 million, down 4.3% year over year. The segment registered an adjusted operating profit of $82 million, significantly up from $60.6 million reported in the prior-year period. Adjusted operating margin was 8.6%, up from 6% a year ago. Flooring Rest of the World: Net sales in the segment decreased 8.3% year over year to $727.2 million. On an adjusted basis, sales were down 7% from the year-ago level. Adjusted net sales were $737.6 million. Adjusted operating income was $91.4 million, down from $96.4 million reported a year ago. That said, the segment’s adjusted operating margin was 12.6%, up from 12.2% in the year-ago period. Financial Highlights
As of Jun 29, 2024, Mohawk had cash and cash equivalents of $497.4 million compared with $570.9 million as of Jul 1, 2023. The long-term debt, less the current portion, was $1.69 billion, down from $2.01 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
At the end of the second quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $142.2 million, down from $146.9 million a year ago. Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases
Mohawk currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS Quick Quote HAS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite a year-over-year revenue decline, earnings increased on the back of a favorable business mix and improved operations. Net revenues from the Consumer Products and Entertainment segment decreased 20% year over year to $524.5 million and 90% year over year to $18.8 million, respectively. Nonetheless, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment's revenues totaled $452 million, up 20% from $375.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by a higher digital licensing revenue mix and lower royalty expenses. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom and top lines increased on a year-over-year basis. RCL benefited from stronger pricing on close-in demand and continued strength in onboard revenues. RCL is focused on driving strong shareholder returns by delivering a lifetime of vacations and capturing a larger share of the rapidly growing $1.9 trillion global vacation market. It focuses on disciplined expansion, moderate yield growth and cost control to achieve the same. Furthermore, during the quarter, the company achieved its Trifecta financial goals (18 months ahead of schedule), strengthened its balance sheet and reinstated dividends, thereby enhancing shareholders' value. Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS Quick Quote LVS - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and net revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. That said, the metrics grew on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results reflected continuous performance growth in Macao and Singapore, attributable to LVS' committed investment opportunities undertaken to enhance the business and deliver top-tier customer experiences. Travel recovery and improving tourism spending are encouraging for the prospects in Macao, however, the fall in visitation levels from the pre-pandemic levels remains a concern.
