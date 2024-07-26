Utah Medical Products Inc. ( UTMD Quick Quote UTMD - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, a 15.3% decrease from $1.15 in the second quarter of 2023.
Utah Medical (UTMD) Q2 EPS Falls Y/Y on Lower Key Customer Sales
Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, a 15.3% decrease from $1.15 in the second quarter of 2023.
Revenues for the quarter stood at $10.4 million, a 19.2% decrease from $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Utah Medical experienced a notable decline in revenues and profits for the second quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily driven by significant reductions in sales to major customers and distributors. Despite the revenue decline, the company maintained healthy profit margins and continued to invest in share repurchases and dividends.
Key Business Metrics
Revenue Breakdown
PendoTECH OEM Sales: The most significant decline was observed in sales to UTMD’s largest OEM customer, PendoTECH. Sales dropped 77.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.
China BPM Distributor: Sales to UTMD's largest blood pressure monitoring (BPM) kit distributor in China were 39.3% lower in the second quarter of 2024 than in the second quarter of 2023.
Filshie Clip System: Sales of the Filshie Clip System declined by 12.8% in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter.
These three categories contributed more than the total consolidated sales decline, offset by higher aggregated sales in other categories.
Geographical Sales
Domestic U.S. Sales: Domestic sales were $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 16.9% decline from $7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Outside U.S. Sales: International sales were $4.6 million in the reported quarter, down 21.9% from $5.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance
Gross Profit and Operating Income
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.3 million, a 19.2% decrease from $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The company reported a gross profit margin of 60.1% for the second quarter of 2024, consistent with the previous year. Operating income was $3.4 million, down 22.3% from $4.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to a reduction in gross profit, partially offset by lower operating expenses. Operating income margin was 33.1%, slightly down from 34.4%.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses in the reported quarter were $2.8 million, a 15% decrease from $3.3 million a year ago. Key components include:
Sales and Marketing (S&M) expenses increased to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter. General and Administrative (G&A) costs decreased to $2 million in the reported quarter from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, largely due to the completion of the amortization of certain intangible assets. Research and Development expenses increased to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Income Before Tax and Net Income
Income before tax (EBT) for the reported quarter was $4.2 million, an 18.6% decline from $5.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income for the quarter was $3.5 million, down 17.8% from $4.2 million a year ago. The lower decline in net income compared to operating income was due to higher non-operating income and a lower tax provision rate. Net income margin (NIM) was 33.2% in the reported quarter, up from 32.6% in the second quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet (As of Jun 30, 2024)
UTMD had a strong balance sheet with no debt. Cash and investments totaled $89.2 million, down from $92.9 million at the end of December 2023. Total assets were $130 million, a slight decrease from $135.5 million at the end of December 2023.
Total stockholders' equity was $124.1 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $128.3 million at the end of December 2023. The company’s current ratio improved to 26.0 from 22.6 at the end of 2023.
Other Developments
Share Repurchases and Dividends
UTMD repurchased 95,107 shares in the second quarter of 2024 at an average price of $67.33 per share. The company also paid $1.1 million in dividends to stockholders in the same time frame.