ExxonMobil's (XOM) GPX Project Set to Resume After Settlement

A bankruptcy judge has approved a crucial settlement between the joint venture behind
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) $10-billion Golden Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Texas and the lead contractor, Zachry Holdings Inc. The decision allows other companies to take over and complete the project, which had faced significant delays.
Located near the Louisiana border, the Golden Pass LNG facility's construction had been nearly halted after Zachry Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. The filing came after the project, known as GPX, experienced cost overruns totaling at least $2.4 billion beyond its original budget. Consequently, Zachry Holdings let go of thousands of workers, severely impacting the construction timeline.
QatarEnergy holds a 70% stake in the Golden Pass LNG venture, while ExxonMobil owns the rest. The approved settlement involves transferring Zachry’s unfinished work to CB&I LLC, a unit of McDermott International Inc., and Chiyoda International Corp. However, the timeline for restarting construction and completing the project remains uncertain. The first LNG cargoes were initially expected in the first half of 2025.
The settlement fully resolves the financial and legal disputes among the parties involved. Zachry Holdings stated that the agreement would expedite its bankruptcy restructuring process, allowing the company to emerge stronger and better positioned for growth.
The Golden Pass LNG project, situated at the Sabine Pass site of a former gas-import terminal, is designed to process natural gas for LNG exports. It is one of two significant U.S. LNG facilities slated to considerably boost the supply of superchilled fuel from the world’s top exporter within the next 12 months.
The development marks a significant step forward for the Golden Pass LNG project, which has faced numerous challenges and delays. This ambitious project aligns with ExxonMobil’s strategic vision to enhance the natural gas supply chain from the world's leading exporter.
Image: Bigstock
