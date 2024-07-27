We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.74, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.30, showcasing a 37.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $164.79 million, indicating a 13.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.60 per share and a revenue of $707.51 million, indicating changes of -1.84% and +26.86%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, ACM Research, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.69.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
