We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) standing at $16.68, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.
Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.06.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.