We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Value Line (VALU) Q4 Earnings Up Y/Y, EAM Interest Drives Growth
Value Line, Inc. (VALU - Free Report) reported a strong performance for the quarter ended Apr 30, 2024.
Its net income for the quarter was $4.8 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51, an 18.6% increase from $0.43 in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from its non-voting interest in EAM (EULAV Asset Management) reached $3.9 million.
For the full fiscal year, the company reported a net income of $19 million, with an EPS of $2.02, up 5.2% from $1.91 in the previous fiscal year. Revenues from EAM interest for the fiscal year amounted to $13.3 million.
Value Line delivered a robust performance in the fiscal year ended Apr 30, 2024, significantly boosting its net income and revenues. Management attributed the positive financial performance to several factors, including robust revenue growth from EAM interests, effective cost-control measures and strategic investments. The company’s focus on enhancing its digital and print subscription products contributed to maintaining a steady revenue stream.
Value Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Value Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Value Line, Inc. Quote
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding restructuring costs, decreased by approximately 1% for the full fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year. This reduction indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.
Outsourcing certain fulfillment and distribution operations to U.S.-based companies has helped reduce expenses while maintaining service quality.
Dividends and Shareholders’ Equity
The company continued its tradition of rewarding shareholders, declaring total dividends of $1.14 per share for fiscal year 2024. In April 2024, it announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, marking the tenth consecutive year of dividend increases. The annualized dividend rate now stands at $1.20 per share, with a dividend yield of approximately 3.3% based on the closing stock price as of Apr 30, 2024.
Shareholders' equity increased by 8.5%, reaching $90.8 million at the end of the fiscal year compared to $83.7 million the previous year. This growth reflects the company's strong financial health and ability to generate shareholder value.
Retained Earnings and Liquid Assets
Value Line reported retained earnings of $104.3 million as of Apr 30, 2024, representing an increase of 8.6% from the previous year’s retained earnings.
The company’s liquid assets also saw a substantial increase, rising by 10.1% to $68.4 million at the end of the fiscal year compared to the previous year figure.
Other Developments
During fiscal 2024, Value Line continued to enhance its product offerings and expand its market reach. The company’s range of investment research products, including The Value Line Investment Survey, Value Line Select, and various specialized services, has been well-received in the market.