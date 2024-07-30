Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hologic (HOLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- GYN Surgical: $166.60 million versus $166.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $440.80 million compared to the $433.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Breast Health: $385 million compared to the $375.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Skeletal Health: $19 million versus $25.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.9% change.
  • Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $309.20 million versus $296.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $7.90 million versus $7.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $310.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $308.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal: $122.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $75.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>

Shares of Hologic have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise