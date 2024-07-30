We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Industries (AIRI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) ending at $3.57, denoting a +0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had gained 2.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.32% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.21, indicating a 75% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12 million, down 9.16% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $53.01 million, indicating changes of 0% and +2.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Air Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Air Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.