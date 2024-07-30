Back to top

Amerisafe (AMSF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.01 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was -4.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Loss Ratio: 59.2% compared to the 60% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Combined Ratio: 90.5% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net underwriting Expense Ratio: 29.8% compared to the 29.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $7.45 million versus $7.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: -$0.08 million compared to the $0.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -135.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $68.63 million compared to the $66.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
Shares of Amerisafe have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

