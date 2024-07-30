Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brixmor (BRX) Q2 Earnings

Brixmor Property (BRX - Free Report) reported $315.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320.03 million, representing a surprise of -1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $315.59 million versus $318.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83%.
  • Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.23 versus $0.22 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Brixmor have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

