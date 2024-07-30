Back to top

Transcat (TRNS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.71 million, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +65.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Transcat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Distribution Sales: $22.93 million versus $24.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenue- Service Revenue: $43.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.2%.
  • Gross Profit- Distribution: $7.77 million compared to the $7.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Service: $14.88 million versus $15.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Transcat have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

