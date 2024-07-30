Back to top

Welltower (WELL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $63.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63.9%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $335.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $412.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $32.15 million compared to the $17.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -61.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.42 compared to the $0.34 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Welltower have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

