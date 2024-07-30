We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) ending at $1.16, denoting a -1.69% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.72, signifying a 76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.25 million, indicating a 14.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.72 per share and a revenue of $6.1 million, signifying shifts of -377.19% and +8.72%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intrusion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.