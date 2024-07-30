Back to top

COPT Defense (CDP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $187.34 million, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how COPT Defense performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Construction contract and other service: $20.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.
  • Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations: $167.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $167.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Revenues- Lease: $165.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.31 compared to the $0.31 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of COPT Defense have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

