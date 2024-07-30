Back to top

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $159.47 million, up 17.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was -5.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 31.6% compared to the 31.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Earning Assets: $17.22 billion versus $17.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3% versus 3.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan servicing fees (costs), net: $10.83 million versus $5.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $4.60 million compared to the $3.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $128.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.02 million.
  • Syndication and asset management fees: $3.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million.
  • Gain on Sale of Loans: $11.17 million versus $10.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage warehouse fees: $1.52 million compared to the $1.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $31.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.67 million.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned +29.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

