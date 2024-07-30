Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Flushing Financial (FFIC - Free Report) reported $46.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.96 million, representing a surprise of +0.08%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flushing Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 82.6% compared to the 82.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.1% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $8.36 billion compared to the $8.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $0.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.64 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $42.78 million versus $42.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $1.22 million compared to the $1.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $0.03 million compared to the $0.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends: $0.67 million versus $0.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Banking services fee income: $1.58 million versus $1.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $4.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.30 million.
Shares of Flushing Financial have returned +26.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

