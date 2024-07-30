Back to top

Flowserve (FLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +15.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flowserve performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- FPD: $810.61 million compared to the $797.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Sales- FCD: $346.28 million compared to the $324.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
  • Intersegment sales- Eliminations and All Other: -$3.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.95 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FCD: $46.50 million compared to the $42.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Eliminations and All Other: -$41.93 million compared to the -$36.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FPD: $137.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $116.66 million.
Shares of Flowserve have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

