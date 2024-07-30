Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HomeStreet (HMST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HomeStreet (HMST - Free Report) reported $42.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.33 million, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HomeStreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 111.9% compared to the 112.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.4% versus 1.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $8.86 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.02 billion.
  • Total noninterest income: $13.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.75 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $29.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.57 million.
  • Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $3.04 million compared to the $2.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Deposit fees: $2.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.13 million.
  • Loan servicing income: $3.41 million versus $3.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $4.57 million versus $1.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HomeStreet have returned +22.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

