Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About German American Bancorp (GABC) Q2 Earnings

German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) reported $64.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.2 million, representing a surprise of +7.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 36.7% versus 58.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Average Interest Earning Assets: $5.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.60 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net Gains on Sales of Loan: $0.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.90 million.
  • Total Non-interest Income: $18.92 million compared to the $14.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $45.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.09 million versus $2.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $47.50 million versus $46.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of German American Bancorp have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

