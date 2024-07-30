Back to top

Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Woodward (WWD - Free Report) reported $847.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $850.98 million, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment external net sales- Aerospace: $517.56 million compared to the $525.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Segment external net sales- Industrial: $330.13 million versus $333.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment earnings- Aerospace: $101.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $101.71 million.
  • Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $59.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.37 million.
Shares of Woodward have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

