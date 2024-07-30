Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, CNO (CNO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $916.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +45.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance policy income: $641.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $633.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Annuity: $76.10 million compared to the $56.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Life: $63.10 million versus $59.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Health: $135.90 million versus $124.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNO here>>>

Shares of CNO have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise