Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Camden National (CAC) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.83 million, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.07 million, representing a surprise of +4.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent): 2.4% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 63.8% versus 67.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $10.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.46 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.18 million compared to the $31.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Camden National have returned +21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

