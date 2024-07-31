Back to top

PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, PSEG (PEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.42 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion, representing a surprise of +18.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PSEG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric sales: 9,817 KWH versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,498.37 KWH.
  • Revenue- PSE&G: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$124 million compared to the -$136 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Power & Other: $684 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $480.38 million.
  • Operating Income- PSE&G: $467 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $467.59 million.
  • Operating Income- Power & Other: $115 million compared to the $70.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PSEG have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

