OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) reported $542.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $1.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600.2 million, representing a surprise of -9.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -49.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- New boat: $333.16 million compared to the $382.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service, parts & other: $84.46 million compared to the $86.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Finance & insurance income: $17.93 million compared to the $18.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Pre-owned boat: $106.89 million versus $113.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Gross Profit- New boat: $56.72 million compared to the $76.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Service, parts & other: $35.69 million versus $38.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat: $22.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneWater Marine here>>>

Shares of OneWater Marine have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

