Compared to Estimates, Commvault (CVLT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) reported $224.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $214.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commvault performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $13.74 million compared to the $11.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Other services: $10.57 million compared to the $9.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Customer support: $76.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.68 million.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $124.08 million compared to the $117.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Commvault have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

