Vertiv (VRT) and On Holdings (ONON) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bowen is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. Unlike weeks past we don't have a theme for this week but we have two stocks that could be running higher.
On Holdings (ONON - Free Report) Is the first stock that we take a look at this is a shoe company that has been around for a while and has seen some sizable growth. Brian is no slave to fashion and even notes that he's wearing the same shirt for this video as he did in a recent video but switched his sports coat out. Does that give him a right to speak on a fashion-sensitive name such as On Holdings? You bet it does because Brian relies on the numbers.
ONON is expected to show top-line growth of 28.4% this year and then 26% next year as sales reach $3.23 billion in 2025.
Reviews the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation before looking at the chart.
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) was lower by 7% despite the fact that the stock is the Bull of the Day today and was also a Top Stock Pick for the week.You would think that all of those endorsements the stock would be trending higher… but that isn’t the case.
The stock has been beaten down after the company guided order growth to between 10-15% but still sees plenty of growth ahead in 2025. Some investors believe that this in the top of the market for the AI build out of data centers, but they are most likely wrong given the statements that management made. There will be more growth next year for VRT.
Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation before looking at the chart for Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) .