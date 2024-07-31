We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Small-Cap ETF (EES) Hits New 52-Week High
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 33.23% from its 52-week low price of $39.96/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
EES in Focus
The underlying WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. stock market. The fund has double-digit exposure to financials (27.91%), industrials (16.38%) and consumer discretionary (16.04%). The product charges 38 bps in annual fees (see: all Small Cap Value ETFs).
Why the Move?
The small-cap segment of the market has been an area to watch, given the faster-than-expected growth of the U.S. economy in second-quarter 2024, driven by solid consumer spending and higher business investment. With small-cap stocks being closely tied with the U.S. economy and earning revenues primarily from the domestic market, a growing U.S. economy bodes well for the fund.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, EES has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 17.42 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.